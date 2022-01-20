A CAERPHILLY business has been fined after failing to give information identifying a driver to police.

Officers from South Wales Police requested the identity of the driver of a Citroen Relay 35 van, on August 12, 2021, at the Central Ticket Office, Treforest, in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

However, the driver of the vehicle, which belongs to RMP Couriers and Storage Ltd, of Newlyn Road, Pantside, in Caerphilly County Borough, failed to supply this information.

As a result, the firm appeared before Cardiff Magistrates Court on Friday, January 14, having been charged with failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver when required.

The court heard that the firm was required to supply this information on behalf of the chief officer of police for South Wales, as the driver of the van was alleged to have been guilty of an offence “contrary to section 172(3) of the Road Traffic Act 1988 and Schedule 2 to the Road Traffic Offenders Act 1988.”

Appearing before the court, the company issued a guilty plea, which was taken into account when the sentence was dished out.

As a result, the company has been fined £660.

They have also been ordered to pay costs of £110, and a surcharge of £66 to fund victim services.

In total, the balance to pay stands at £836.