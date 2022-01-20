AN AUDIT Wales report which reviews the relationship between a waste services contractor and Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council should be published by the end of the month.

And calls have been made for the report report regarding Silent Valley Waste Services to be discussed in public.

Audit Wales has said that the draft report that was sent to the council for comment in November , has been returned and is now being finalised.

Cllr Steve Thomas who leads the Labour group on the council said: “We’ve been waiting a very long time for this report to be published.

“I do hope that it will be available for everybody to read and can be discussed in the full light of day at a public meeting.”

“We need to know why, at the time, we were unable to sign off the accounts for two years.”

A spokesperson for Audit Wales said: “I can confirm that Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council has provided us with comments on a draft document that sets out the Auditor General’s provisional findings and conclusions arising from an audit of the council’s governance and oversight arrangements in respect of Silent Valley Waste Services Limited.

“The Auditor General is intending to report his final findings and conclusions to the council later this month.”

“We have not yet finalised a specific date for reporting.”

A spokesman for Blaenau Gwent said that the report would go in front of councillors but was unsure which committee the report would be sent to, or whether it would go “straight” to a full council meeting.

The Silent Valley saga goes back a few years.

In March 2020 a police investigation into “alleged financial discrepancies” in relation to the council’s arrangements with Silent Valley was concluded with “no further action taken.”

Gwent Police’s probe began after they were notified of concerns by Audit Wales when they were known as the Wales Audit Office in 2017.

Concerns over the council’s relationship with Silent Valley Waste Services, held up the auditing of the financial statements for 2016/17 and 2017/18.

In November 2020, Audit Wales provided a modified audit opinion, saying the accounts present a “true and fair view” of the council’s financial position, except for pension payments relating to two senior officers who were also directors of Silent Valley

The auditor general said these payments “appear to be contrary to law”, as separate pension accounts were not opened.

Blaenau Gwent council says there were “procedural errors” in the way payments were made and disputed that they were unlawful.