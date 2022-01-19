THE most common symptoms link to the Omicron in patients fully vaccinated against Covid have been revealed by experts.
Early research shows symptoms of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus appear to differ from previous strains.
Generally, people are reporting milder reactions to the virus however many patients have noticed they are different to Alpha, Beta and Delta.
The new variant cause great concern in the UK as Prime Minister warned infection rates were the “fastest growth” in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.
Now, restirctions seem to be easing with Sajid Javid telling MPs Plan B restrictions could be lifted in England on Monday.
Restrictions in Wlaes will be eased over the next two weeks while Nicola Sturgeon confirmed restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid in Scotland are to be lifted from Monday.
Most common Omicron symptoms found in people fully vaccinated
Professor Tim Spector, lead researcher behind the ZOE Symptom Study App explained how symptoms are now similar to the common cold.
He said: "Cold-like symptoms – including a runny nose, sore throat and persistent sneezing – became more common, along with a headache and cough, particularly in people who had been vaccinated.
"It’s causing symptoms that are much more like a regular cold, particularly in people who’ve been vaccinated, and fewer general systemic symptoms, such as nausea, muscle pains, diarrhoea and skin rashes."
According to experts the nine symptoms to look out for if you are fully vaccinated are:
- Runny nose
- Sore throat
- Sneezing
- Headache
- Cough
- Nausea
- Muscle pains
- Diarrhoea
- Skin rash
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.