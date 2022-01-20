SENIOR councillors have backed a proposal to allocate more money to council reserves.
Caerphilly County Borough Council’s cabinet has supported the draft budget for 2022/23, which proposes to increase the Covid-19 Earmarked Reserve to £5 million.
But Plaid Cymru has criticised this proposal for “hoarding” reserves.
A report presented to the council's Labour-run cabinet said that the Covid-19 Earmarked Reserve is for ”potential unfunded additional costs arising from the pandemic”.
The draft budget also includes a proposal to raise council tax by 2.5 per cent, which is equivalent to an extra 59p a week for an average band D property.
Additionally investment of £10 million in services, including £6 million for the social care sector, £250,000 towards apprenticeship schemes and £235,000 to target flood prevention is proposed.
The remainder of the money will be spent on public protection services, weed control measures and community safety wardens.
In a cabinet meeting, held on Wednesday, January 19, council leader Cllr Philippa Marsden said: “We absolutely recognise that the past couple of years have been difficult for everyone.”
Cllr Marsden, who represents Ynysddu, added that this was an opportunity for the council to support the community.
Plaid Cymru and the Independent Group have both criticised the proposed rise in council tax.
Cllr Eluned Stenner, cabinet member for performance, economy and enterprise, urged the public to take part in the public consultation.
A public consultation on the budget is now live, comments can be made via the council’s online survey.
Paper copies of the survey can be picked up and returned at local libraries.
If you need help completing the survey or want to request alternative formats, email Publicengagement@caerphilly.gov.uk or call 01443 864404.
