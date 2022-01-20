HERE is a round up of public notices published in the South Wales Argus over the last week:

North Street - Eastern side outside St Woolos Primary School for a distance of 38 metres

Chepstow Road (near Celtic Manor junction) - Southern side of eastbound carriageway from a point 207 metres southwest of the junction with the Holiday Inn entrance in south westerly direction for a distance of 109 metres.

2. To introduce "No Waiting 8am to 6pm" on the following length of road:

North Street - Eastern side, from the southern end of the school keep clear markings in a southerly direction for a distance of 15 metres.

3. To introduce "No Waiting at Any Time" on the following lengths of road:

Marlborough Road/ Llanwern Street/Jeffrey Street - i) Southern side of Marlborough Road from its junction with Llanwern Street in a north-westerly direction for six metres; ii) Northern side of Llanwern Street from its junction with Marlborough Road in a south westerly direction for a distance of eight metres; iii) Northern side of Marlborough Road from its junction with Jeffrey Street in a north westerly direction for a distance of 12 metres; and iv) Western side of Jeffrey Street from its junction with Marlborough Road in a north westerly direction for a distance of 10 metres.

Church Road junction with Hereford Street - i) Southern side of Church Road from the property boundary line of Nos.60 and No.59 in a north easterly direction to the junction of Hereford Street for a distance of 8m; ii) Southern side of Church Road from its junction with Hereford Street in a north easterly direction for a distance of 10 metres; iii) Western side of Hereford Street from its junction with Church Road in a south easterly direction for a distance of 15 metres; iv) Eastern side of Hereford Street from its junction with Church Road in a south easterly direction for a distance of 10 metres.

Chepstow Road (near Celtic Manor junction) - i) Northern side of eastbound carriageway from the junction with the Celtic Manor entrance in a north westerly direction for a distance of 3 metres. ii) Northern side of eastbound carriageway from the junction with the Celtic Manor entrance in a north westerly direction for a distance of 80 metres; iii) Northern side of the eastbound carriageway from the junction with the Celtic Manor entrance in a south westerly direction to the existing bus stop clearway for a distance of 120 metres; iv) Southern side of westbound carriageway, from a point 6 metres west of the junction with the Holiday Inn entrance in a south westerly direction for a distance of 310 metres.

Hereford Street - i) Western side: From its junction with the southern kerb line of its junction with Church Road to a point 15 metres south thereof; ii) Eastern side: From its junction with the southern kerb line of its junction with Church Road to a point 10 metres south thereof.

Church Road - i) Southern side: From its junction with the western kerbline of its junction with Hereford Street to a point 8 metres west thereof; ii) Southern side: From its junction with the eastern kerbline of its junction with Hereford Street to a point 10 metres east thereof.

4. To revoke "No Waiting at Any Time" on the following lengths of road:

Chepstow Road in vicinity of Celtic Manor Junction - Northern side of eastbound carriageway from the junction with the Celtic Manor entrance in a south easterly direction for a distance of approximately 22 metres.

Junction Road - Northern side from a point 25 metres east of its junction with Caerleon Road in a north easterly direction for a distance of 20 metres.

5. To introduce "No Loading at Any Time (24 hours)" on the following lengths of road:

Clytha Square (including part of Dewsland Park Road) - i) Western side from the hospital entrance in a northerly direction for a distance of 9.5 metres; ii) Western side from a point 24.5 metres north of the hospital entrance in a northerly direction for a distance of 12 metres; iii) Eastern side from the hospital entrance in a northerly direction for a distance of 4.5 metres; iv) Southern side from a point 4.5 metres north from the hospital entrance in a south easterly direction for a distance of 12 metres; v) Southern side of the central Clytha Square in an easterly direction for a distance of 10 metres; vi) Western side of the entire central Clytha Square, for a distance of 14 metres; vii) Northern side of the central Clytha Square, for a distance of 16 metres in an easterly direction; viii) Northern side from the junction of Dewsland Park Road in an easterly direction for a distance of 12 metres;

ix) Northern side from the junction of Dewsland Park road in a northerly direction (along Dewsland Park Road) for a distance of 10 metres.

6. To introduce "No waiting Monday to Friday 8am to 4pm" on the following lengths of road:

Church Road - Northern side: From a point 25 metres west of the western kerbline of its junction with Bishop Street to a point 29 metres west thereof.

Church Road (junction with Hereford Street) - Northern side of Church Road from the property boundary line of Fairoak Nursery School and the Ty Derwen Building in a north easterly direction to the property boundary line at No.15 and No.16 for a distance of 29 metres.

7. To introduce a "Bus Stop Clearway" in the following lengths of road:

Beaufort Road - Northern side from a point 26 metres east of the junction with Monmouth Drive for a distance of 19 metres; Corporation Road - Southern side from a point 3 metres west of the garage entrance in a westerly direction for a distance of 16 metres.

8. Changes to parking layout at Broadway Bus Parking, Caerleon, and impose certain restrictions to parking.

9. To introduce "School Keep Clear" markings on the following length of road:

St John's Road (at Eveswell Primary School) Southern side from a point 127 metres east of its junction with the eastern kerbline of Kensington Place to a point 28 metres northwest thereof.

10. To introduce "No waiting at any time and no loading Monday to Friday 8am to 4.30pm" on the following length of road:

St John's Road - Southern side, from a point 99m east of its junction with the eastern kerbline of Kensington Place to a place 16 metres northwest thereof.