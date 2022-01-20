NEWPORT County AFC are preparing to welcome fans back into Rodney Parade but first a large travelling contingent will back James Rowberry’s side on the road.
The Exiles have paid for free coach travel for Saturday’s League Two clash with Scunthorpe United at Glanford Park.
The club are expecting a 400-strong contingent on the buses heading on the 420-mile round trip to Lincolnshire.
County are bidding for back-to-back wins in League Two after last weekend’s 4-0 hammering of Harrogate behind closed doors in Newport.
The Exiles have thrashed Scunthorpe 4-0 and 3-0 when enjoying home advantage in their last two meetings but drew 1-1 with the Iron at Glanford Park on the opening weekend of last season.
Scunthorpe, who appointed Keith Hill as manager in November after sacking Neil Cox, are one from bottom of the table but of late have been no pushovers on home soil.
They were edged out 1-0 by Carlisle on New Year's Day after drawing their previous three 1-1 against Salford, Leyton Orient and Bradford, a trio of teams aiming to be in the promotion shake-up.
County won their first two league games on the road under Rowberry at Bristol Rovers and Hartlepool.
Since then they have picked up just three points from a possible 12, losing at Rochdale and drawing against Crawley, Colchester and Walsall.
The Exiles travel to Leyton Orient on Tuesday and host Barrow next weekend – with supporters allowed back in – before trips to promotion-chasing Forest Green Rovers and Northampton.
