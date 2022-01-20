WALES will play three games in the Pinatar Cup next month as they prepare for crunch World Cup qualifiers.

Gemma Grainger’s squad will take part in the eight-team tournament in Spain with an opener against Scotland on Wednesday, February 16.

It is a knockout competition but placement matches ensure that every team plays three times with a meeting against either Belgium or Slovakia on Saturday, February 19.

Wales will then face either Russia, Poland, Republic of Ireland or Hungary on Tuesday, February 22.

Grainger is relishing the chance to put her players through their paces ahead of a home clash with leaders France on Friday, April 8 (venue to be confirmed), with that clash followed by a midweek trip to Kazakhstan.

“We see the three games at Pinatar as an opportunity to help us continue with our preparations to qualify and compete for a World Cup,” said the head coach.

“It’s a great opportunity to play against higher ranked opposition, and we’re looking to expose ourselves to those opportunities as often as possible.

“The players will be excited for this. It’s a tournament environment and we want to qualify and compete in major tournaments.

“Three games in six days effectively replicates a major tournament so we’re going to use that environment to get everything we can out of it, both on and off the pitch.”

Wales, 33rd in the FIFA rankings, lost 1-0 to Scotland, who are 23rd, in Llanelli in June.

They are in good shape to finish second behind France in Group I with runners-up fighting for three spots at the World Cup.