RESIDENTS of a busy Newport road say an increase in the number of Houses in Multiple Occupation - or HMOs - is changing the character of the area and forcing people out of their homes.

Those living on Caerau Road in the city centre have called the rise in HMOs “disgusting” and have written to Newport City Council to express their concerns on problems with parking and a rise in rats along the road due to extra bin bags being left out.

According to the latest Newport City Council public register from 2020, there are currently six HMOs on Caerau Road - and plans have just been submitted for a seventh.

HMOs are homes lived in by three or more people who are not related but share facilities such as a bathroom and kitchen. They are most commonly lived in by students and young single people.

Deanna Niven, who has lived on Caerau Road for more than 30 years, believes the rise in HMOs is driving long-term residents out of the area.

“A family that had lived on the road for 50 years moved away recently,” Ms Niven told the Argus.

Read more:

“Another family who’d been in their house for 20 years moved away shortly after – all because they simply couldn’t stand living on the road anymore and dealing with the problems here.”

Ms Niven says parking is extremely difficult on Caerau Road and increasing the number of HMOs on the road is only making things worse.

“It’s a serious issue for us”, she said.

“We’ve got a number of traffic calming chicanes on the road which take up potential parking spots as it is.

“We have to buy parking permits from the council and sometimes we can’t even park outside our homes. All the HMOs have contributed to making the problem worse on the surrounding streets too.

“We’ve got a dentist, doctors’ surgery and the crown court nearby and most have no off-road parking.”

If plans are approved, the new, seven-bedroom HMO being proposed would be created next door to Ms Niven’s home – which is one of 35 houses on the road dating back to the 1870s.

“I’m obviously concerned,” Ms Niven added.

“We’ve got some serious issues with waste disposal outside a number of HMOs – there’s usually black bags left for weeks smelling and rotting.

“Rats and foxes often rip the bags apart, spilling the contents onto the pavements – we’ve had to call the council numerous times.

“So, there’s a lot of concern about more HMOs coming to the road because there’s a lot of health and safety issues currently.”

Newport City Council said they were unable to comment on the concerns around the latest HMO planning application for Caerau Road. The council added that they were also not able to respond to residents objections to the latest HMO application.

The Argus attempted to contact the applicant, identified in planning documents as Bronwen Duly, but with no response.