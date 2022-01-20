PANDORA has launched its own birthstone range just in time for Valentine's day.
The luxury jewellery brand has revealed the collection, featuring 12 charms, bangles and necklaces.
Whether you're looking for the ideal gift for someone special in your life or you simply want to treat yourself, this collection might be just the thing.
The birthstone range is now available online and in-store, with prices starting from £35.
Celebrate special moments with our latest Birthstone arrivals — comment the colour you'd choose below ✨— Pandora Jewellery UK (@Pandora_UK) January 6, 2022
Discover Birthstones: https://t.co/LFholBqxWn pic.twitter.com/0tOUEIaDWO
Describing the collection, Pandora said: “Express your identity and wear your colours, tell the world something about you with the new Pandora Birthstone Collection.”
How to buy Pandora birthstone range
All the jewellery in the collection includes a swirling metal pattern around a coloured crystal which is different depending on your birth month.
Pandora birthstone range by month:
- January - red crystal
- February - purple crystal
- March - aqua crystal
- April - cabochon-cut cubic zirconia
- May - deep green crystal
- June - mother of pearl stone
- July - red crystal
- August - vibrant green crystal
- September - deep blue crystal
- October - magenta crystal
- November - honey coloured crystal
- December - turquoise stone
The charms, which start at £55, are only compatible with a Pandora Moments bracelet.
Don't worry though, you can purchase a bangle along with one of the new charms for just £70, instead of £90.
If rings are more your thing, we adore this birthstone beaded ring which could be yours for just £40 in a range of sizes and colours.
If one of the birthstones takes your fancy and you want to keep the romantic mystery of Valentine's sort of intact, you could always use Pandora's wishlist feature to hint at your ideal pressie.
