PRIMARK is set to axe around 400 jobs across the UK as the firm looks to overhaul its management team.
The retailer, owned by Associated British Foods, has started a consultation with staff amid plans to simplify its UK store retail management structure.
It said the move aims to “provide clearer accountability, greater flexibility and more management support on the shop floor”.
While it is creating a new management level role as part of the move, it also stripping out other roles and expects the changes to leave it with around 400 fewer retail managers.
Primark, which employs 29,000 staff in total across 191 stores in the UK, expects the consultation to take place over the next couple of months.
Primark issue statement over job cuts
Kari Rodgers, Primark retail director for the UK, said: “The changes we’re proposing will deliver a simplified and more consistent management structure across all of our stores, provide more opportunities for career progression and offer greater flexibility.
“We are now focused on supporting our colleagues who are affected by these proposed changes and will be going through the consultation process.”
Primark branches in Gwent:
- Cwmbran: Cwmbran Shopping Centre
- Newport: Commercial Street
