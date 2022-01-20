This fantastic picture, shared by Keith David Mahoney of our We Grew Up in Newport Facebook group, shows a bustling Shaftsbury long before Heidenheim Drive and the Harlequin roundabout.

In the centre it features the Rising Sun pub, which is now Vanilla Spice.

Mr Mahoney said: "When Shaftesbury was a real community."

His post to the Facebook group stirred a lot of memories from other members.

David Pantry: Loved the cafe on the corner.

Bernie Ward: Thank you for sharing your photo. This is how I remember it, all those houses and shops gone. There was a toy shop on the right. This is where my nana bought me my doll for Christmas when I was six years of age. Lovely memories.

Peter Dymond: Dad used to go here for a drink with his co workers on Saturday lunchtime after work in the Cwtch and I sat outside on the pavement with a lemonade and a bag of Smiths crisps.

Richard Coulson: Me and the boys would pop in there on Tuesdays and Thursdays after training at Lovells' ground. Good old days.

Dorothy Power: Totally agree! Had my wedding reception in there. The Rising Sun was absolutely beautiful back in 1970.

Linda Athay Gould: Remember it like this - the start of town.

Laurence Heaven: Used to walk down there to work at Wales Gas.

Andy Wivell: I used to live there - Lyne Road. A couple of doors down from the pub.

Robert Carnie: You can see the Wayfarer Cafe to the right of the Belisha beacon. The red brick building beyond is the gymnasium, lovely building very well equipped. I went to the infants school in the same group of buildings. A branch of the technical college was established there later mainly for the building trades I think.

Bill Pritchard: Lived around the corner in Pugsley Street in the 60s.

Donna Smith: My dad was born in Hospital Street and later moved to Pugsley Street. My uncle still lives in Hoskin Street.

Ann Edwards: Was the best place ever to grow up. All kids were friends, no bullying. Had the time of ours lives. Best memories of Shaftesbury.

Phillip Rudall: My dad was born and lived in a house opposite the Rising Sun. My grand mother gave birth to 13 kids there. My uncle lived where the red bus is pictured and my aunt lived in Lyne Road.

Lynette Meyrick: My grandparents I think lived next door - Howlett - I remember my mum would mention the Rudalls in her memories. I can remember going there as a child. Also we went to the St John Ambulance hall back in the day.

Wendy Griffiths: Just look at the cars too.

Rob Millar: Good old Newport City Council have ruined every community there is. Labour party of the working class makes me sick.

Steve Williams: Wonderful place to grow up.

Sian Gibson: I used to have ballroom and Latin dance lessons in Harrington hall.

Michelle Barry: Loved growing up there. Lived in the lodge in the park.