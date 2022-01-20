Back in 2009 we said goodbye to one of the most popular shops on the high street. Woolworth stores could be found in most of the towns across the area, and when they finally closed their doors they left a huge gap in the retail offering.
Here is a selection of pictures from happier times for the business and the people who worked there.
