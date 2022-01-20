NEWPORT residents are being warned to stay alert following reports of scammers pretending to be council employees.
Newport City Council's trading standards team warned residents on social media of scammers masquerading as local authority employees who try to get money and social media passwords from victims.
One resident brought this to attention when someone tried to trick them online.
The scammers messaged the resident on Facebook to say that they were awarding them a £30,000 grant.
They said the money would be delivered to them by car and that it should not be discussed with other people.
The reason the scammers gave for the secrecy was that the were worried about “their drivers getting jumped”.
The resident was asked to reveal their Facebook password and to pay the scammers £300 in Google Play vouchers so they could access the £30,000.
Naturally, this aroused suspicion and the resident contacted the council.
A council spokesperson said in the Facebook post: "The council would never make such offers via Facebook messaging or request Google Play vouchers.
"If anyone receives a similar message, they should immediately delete the message and block the Facebook profile contacting them."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment