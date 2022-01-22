Valentine’s Day will soon be upon us, and many will already be thinking about how they can celebrate the day with your significant other.

And for the most part, you can’t go wrong with a romantic meal.

But where are the best places to treat your partner across Gwent?

We looked at your TripAdvisor reviews to pick out some of best rated fine-dining restaurants across the region.

These are some of your favourites.

Best fine dining restaurants for Valentine’s Day

Gem42, Newport

(TripAdvisor)

Gem42 has a five star rating on Trip Advisor.

From 202 reviews, 190 customers rated the restaurant as ‘excellent’.

One said: “What a fabulous place. Unbelievable top class restaurant in the heart of Newport. Thoroughly recommended for a special night out. Brilliant food with top class service.”

Another added: “It is just sublime. Every meal you ever ate before, is now just food, the bar has been raised that high by the ability of this chef.”

Restaurant 1861, Abergavenny

(TripAdvisor)

Restaurant 1861 has a four and a half star rating on Trip Advisor.

From 564 reviews, the Abergavenny restaurant has 374 ‘excellent’ ratings.

One reviewer said: “This was the best meal of our staycation. It was a little distance from our B&B but well worth the drive. The welcome was warm. The menu was interesting and the food was beautifully presented.”

Another said: “Fantastic food, warm welcome, cosy dining-room, beautiful situation - what's not to like?”

Steak on Six, Newport

(TripAdvisor)

Located at The Celtic Manor Resort, Steak on Six has a four and a half star rating on Trip Advisor.

The restaurant has received 98 ‘excellent’ ratings from 154 reviews.

One satisfied customer said: “Fantastic food. We really enjoyed the mixed grill to share, expensive but worth it.”

Another added: “Incredible service. This really set this restaurant apart from the rest. Food was so delicious and while expensive it’s definitely justified.”