DRAGONS boss Dean Ryan is getting on his bike next month for a charity challenge in aid of Scotland legend Doddie Weir.

Ryan is a member of the four-strong ‘Melrose Falcons’ team that will cycle from Murrayfield to Principality Stadium for the Six Nations clash between Wales and the Scots.

They will leave Edinburgh on Thursday, February 10 and aim to reach Cardiff in time to deliver the match ball for kick-off.

The cycling group will cover 515 miles in 48 hours, using a relay system to share the load.

Back row forward Ryan won the English Premiership title alongside lock Weir, who has Motor Neuron Disease, at Newcastle Falcons and is now playing his part to raise funds for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

The former England international will join ex-Scotland internationals Carl Hogg, Duncan Hodge and Craig Joiner is taking on the mammoth challenge.

Dragons boss Dean Ryan wearing a Doddie Weir face mask

“We had talked about doing a ride in Portugal but somehow it has turned into Murrayfield to Cardiff,” said Ryan.

“We’re bringing the ball down and it is 500 miles between the four of us in relay so it will be a real challenge, but I’m sure good fun too.

“I actually rode the Borders with Carl last year, so we looked to get a team together that knew Doddie to raise some awareness and money.

“We’re varying in ability so it’s going to be heads down and keep going. We have to ride at night and there are stop offs at rugby clubs, but it is more about getting some sleep before you get back on the road.

“We’ve got a van and a sleeping bag in the back, so you get woken up for your shift and get out on the road.

“Ex-Scotland captain Rob Wainwright who has organised it is a real athlete and there were rumours he was going to do all the miles himself. I’m not contemplating that!”

My Name’5 Doddie Foundation has so far ploughed £6.5million into MND research in the last four years.

“The foundation has been Doddie’s drive,” said Ryan. “To see a friend struck down by a disease that we know so little about has been hard, but to watch his reaction has been inspirational.

“Over £6.5m has been raised so far and he’s been able to target funding to areas that haven’t been looked at before and raise real awareness.

“To be the person that is suffering from that disease and still drive all this is a huge credit to him and his family.

“Hopefully, I will get chance to have a whiskey with him before we set sail and if we can raise some money and awareness that would be absolutely fantastic.”

To sponsor Ryan and the Melrose Falcons visit justgiving.com/fundraising/melrosefalcons