THERE is just one week left to nominate teachers, education staff, and schools who have gone above and beyond the call of duty for a prestigious award.

Back for its fourth year, South Wales Argus Schools & Education Awards, in association with Cardiff Metropolitan University, celebrates the inspirational staff and superb schools which have overcome challenges over the last 18 months.

There are 15 categories for the awards, including Secondary School of the Year, which is sponsored by Portal Training.

This award has previously been won by:

St Martin’s High School in Caerphilly;

St Joseph’s RC High School in Newport;

John Frost School in Newport.

Lee Jarvis is headteacher as St Martin’s High School, the most recent winner of Secondary School of the Year and said it was a “major boost” for staff to see their hard work recognised.

Mr Jarvis said: “Receiving the award was a major boost for staff morale.

“The recognition of the achievements of the school and the part that every dedicated staff member had made over the years to build success for all learners was the greatest outcome.

“Teaching is a vocation and we often do not see the fruits of our labour recognised.

"This award did just that and was an opportunity to celebrate the contributions of class teachers, leaders, governors, and support staff members in making St Martin's School a great school to be part of.”

Jackie Jarrett, headteacher at St Joseph’s RC High School, said they were “absolutely delighted” when they earned the accolade in 2018.

Ms Jarrett said: “Winning was a great testament to the relentless hard work of our wonderful students, dedicated staff, and the amazing support we get from our families who help us every step of the way.

“We were absolutely delighted to receive the award and felt very proud to be recognised in this way.”

Nominations for the 2020/21 awards close on Friday, January 28.

You can nominate for any of the categories online at newsquestevents.co.uk/schools-education-awards/