A dog who fell down into a 22-foot deep crevice on a mountain has been saved after a 34 hour rescue effort.
Reggie the spaniel managed to fall into a crevice on the Llwynypia Mountain in the Clydach forest shortly before 3pm on Tuesday, January 18.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene but were unable to get to Reggie despite assistance from cave rescuers.
After failed attempts to rescue Reggie by manoeuvring down the hole to chip away at the ground, the decision was made to leave him overnight, with food being thrown down the gap, as reported by BBC News.
It was uncertain that the animal was receiving the packages due to his location being so difficult to pinpoint.
However, after a mammoth 34 hours of effort, Reggie was freed at about 1am on Thursday (January 20) morning.
Owner Leah Davies shared the good news of Reggie's rescue earlier today on Facebook.
She wrote: "I can’t believe it and can’t thank everyone enough. The support and help has [been] absolutely amazing!"
Davies had sent out a plea on social media whilst the rescue was ongoing which saw the Rhondda community bring out supplies.
