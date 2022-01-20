PLANS to create a new all-through school for pupils aged three-19 in Abergavenny have taken a step forward.

Monmouthshire council’s cabinet has formally agreed to proceed with the proposed school reorganisation proposals to allow the development to go ahead.

The proposals are for the new school to be established on the site of King Henry VIII Comprehensive School from September 1, 2023.

The cabinet also agreed that the council will cease to maintain Deri View Primary School and King Henry VIII from August 31, 2023.

A temporary governing will also be set up before the establishment of the new school.

The arrangements were approved at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday following the completion of a statutory objection period.

One objection was lodged with concerns the school would be too large.

However the council said the size of the new school has been modelled against committed housing developments in its Local Development Plan.

Abergavenny councillor Tudor Thomas said the majority of people were in favour of the proposal, but that there remain some concerns in the community.

Cllr Thomas said there are some concerns around the design, traffic issues and the transfer of pupils from Dewi View to the new development.

“I think the majority of people are in favour,” Cllr Thomas said.

“But I think there is a great deal of work to be done in terms of communication and reassurance to both pupils and parents.”

Cllr Paul Pavia, cabinet member for education, said issues such as the design would be considered as part of the planning application process.

He also provided assurance transition arrangements would be in place for pupils from Deri View school.

“It’s really important that we take the community with us,” Cllr Pavia said.

Council leader, Cllr Richard John, also spoke in favour of the plans.

“This is a really exciting development for children and young people, not just in Abergavenny but in all the surrounding villages as well,” he said.

The new school will accommodate Flying Start, nursery, lower school, upper school and sixth form provision, with a capacity of 1,900 pupils.

Specialist provision for children with complex neurodevelopmental and learning needs will also be included, with 71 places provided.