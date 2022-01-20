TWO football fans - including one from Newport - who invaded the pitch during a Cardiff City game have been banned from going to any regulated match for the next three years.

Keiron Walsh, 21, of Newport, and Daryl Curtis, 40, of Stewart Street in Treorchy, have been handed Football Banning Orders after going onto the pitch during the Cardiff City FC v Brighton and Hove Albion Carabao Cup game on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Cardiff City Stadium.

Their actions - which happened at seperate times - forced the referee to the delay the game.

Both were charged with charged with going onto the playing area, without lawful authority or lawful excuse.

Walsh appeared before Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, and Curtis appeared at the same court on December 20, 2021.

Both pleaded guilty and Walsh was fined £160 with £85 costs, and Curtis was fined £120 with £85 costs.

They received Football Banning Orders preventing them from attending any regulated football match in the United Kingdom for the next three years.

As part of the Football Banning Orders, both men will have to surrender their passports to police whenever Wales are playing football games abroad.

PC Christian Evans, from South Wales Police, said: "The overwhelming majority of Cardiff football fans are well-behaved and passionate about their team

"But whenever there is evidence of football-related disorder or violence we always pursue those responsible in order that appropriate action is taken.

"I hope this court result sends out a clear message that similar behaviour will not be tolerated at the Cardiff City Stadium."

A 15-year-old boy also entered the pitch that day but was dealt with by way of diversion, intervention with parents and a club ban.

Cardiff City operations manager, Wayne Nash provided the court with an impact statement.

Mr Nash said: "We as a club have a duty to provide a safe, secure and welcoming environment for all persons attending and working events and as such the playing surface needs to be a place of sanctuary for the players where they can go about their work without fear.

"If we cannot provide this secure environment, then their safety is compromised because at any moment we could have somebody enter the field of play or an area that they are not entitled to occupy and assault a player or member of staff.

"A Football Association fine of thousands of pounds is a possibility despite the excellent record of safety provision at the Cardiff City Stadium.

"This type of behaviour is difficult to manage by club stewards, to whom the named showed no respect."