PEOPLE in Gwent are being asked to give their views on the current NHS out-of-hours and 111 services.
Independent NHS watchdog Aneurin Bevan Community Health Council is asking for the views of residents who have recently used either of the services.
The Community Health Council (CHC) does not represent the health board but monitors services run by the health board and how they meet patients' needs.
The CHC also makes suggestions to the health board about what improvements need to be made in standards of care, and acts as a patient’s advocate when complaints are made.
Members also make visits to hospitals and primary care facilities to meet patients and those who care for them, to find out about their experiences.
It also studies proposals from the NHS to ensure they will meet the needs of the local area.
You can fill the survey out here: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=uChWuyjjgkCoVkM8ntyPrinUFc6jgwdOlJ1E1WhwOcBUN1VUV1JQOEhaRDFBTzVBUlY4VU1XMjFHMC4u&fbclid=IwAR1DYWXVx1a_lUxjaIWNkFbsGmlD7BofGQDCSzT0o9RS2fF30DrEs1x9604
