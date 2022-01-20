THERE have been more than 600 new cases of Covid in Gwent according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales.
The latest figures released at midday today show 602 new cases have been recorded in Gwent, with the majority of these recorded in Newport, which has 230 cases.
Newport has the fourth highest amount of new cases in Wales, with only Cardiff (322), Swansea (266) and Rhonda Cynon Taf (241) having more.
Newport also has the second highest case rate in Wales, with 148.7 cases per 100,000 people.
Only Merthyr Tydfil has a higher rate (150.8). The average for Wales is 85.7.
Torfaen (55.3) and Monmouthshire (72.9) are the only places in Gwent with a lower case rate than the national average.
Wales has a total of 2,768 new cases including residents outside of Wales.
There have been 21 more deaths in Wales, putting the toll at 6,752 since the start of the pandemic.
None of the new deaths occured in Gwent.
The amount of new Covid cases in Wales by area
- Anglesey - 37
- Blaenau Gwent - 77
- Bridgend - 138
- Caerphilly - 174
- Cardiff - 322
- Carmarthenshire - 172
- Ceredigion - 30
- Conwy - 61
- Denbighshire - 68
- Flintshire - 76
- Gwynedd - 78
- Merthyr Tydfil - 91
- Monmouthshire - 69
- Neath Port Talbot - 138
- Newport - 230
- Pembrokeshire - 85
- Powys - 65
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 241
- Swansea - 266
- Torfaen - 52
- Vale of Glamorgan - 93
- Wrexham - 129
- Unknown location - 11
- Resident outside Wales – 65
