A TATTOO artist who has aspired to open her own studio for more than a decade has achieved her dream.

Kelly Brown started working as an apprentice tattoo artist 12 years ago, and knew from the start that her goal was to open her own studio one day - even picking the name 'Inksu 4FX' which combines her artist name and part of her former postcode.

And now that day is here.

Inksu 4FX opened its doors on Upper Dock Street, in Newport city centre, earlier this month after the pandemic encouraged Ms Brown to finally take the plunge and set up what she hopes will be an inviting space for people wanting to get inked.

Ms Brown said: “It’s always been my goal to open my own studio.

"I had so much time to think in the pandemic and consider where I want to be in 10 years. I just thought now is the time to progress.

"Luckily I have a very supportive husband who is a skilled tradesman and called in people and helped transform the building.

“There’s often a stereotype which can seem intimidating for some, so we want to offer a different perspective – an inviting and relaxed environment to focus on creativity and artwork."

Inksu 4FX, which officially opened on January 10, focuses primarily custom tattoos which can be black and grey, coloured, or even watercolour.

“We want people to have their own tattoos... they can go on holiday and not see the same tattoo on other people," said Ms Brown.

The studio currently has a "two-man team" consisting of Kelly Brown and Jack Jones who have worked together for years, but they will be looking for more artists - and eventually an apprentice.

“We’ve [Kelly and Jack] got a good working relationship and bounce off each other’s energy, but soon we’ll be looking for more artists,” said Ms Brown.

“And then an apprentice that we can give an education – it will be nice to watch them develop.”

The business has also been celebrated by the community - with people sending flowers, gifts, and cards.

"It's quite intimidating starting something, but we've had such a warm reception," said Ms Brown.

"We've had support and well wishes, with fantastic feedback - it's all positive vibes, which is what we're all about."

People can come into the studio to make a booking, with Inksfu 4FX open from 10am to 5pm from Tuesday to Saturday.

People can check out Inksu 4FX, or contact them, via their Facebook and Instagram pages @inksu4fx