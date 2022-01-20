HARRY Styles was set to go on tour in 2020 but it was postponed and has now been rescheduled for 2022.
Fans who have eagerly been waiting for the news now have a clearer picture of when they’ll be seeing Styles perform.
The popular singer is set to perform throughout 2022, visiting the UK, Dublin, Europe and Latin America.
Three new UK dates for the tour have been added so it’s not too late to get yourself tickets to his shows.
NEW: International superstar @Harry_Styles is bringing Love On Tour to Glasgow's Ibrox Stadium, Manchester's @EmiratesOT and London's @wembleystadium this June ❤️️— Live Nation UK (@LiveNationUK) January 19, 2022
Grab tix in our #LNpresale next Thursday 27th January at 9am! Sign up to access 👉 https://t.co/T3IFPVEYWK pic.twitter.com/g2dhbZQKaE
New Harry Styles tour dates
- Glasgow Ibrox Stadium – Monday June 6
- Manchester Emirates Old Trafford – Wednesday June 15
- London Wembley Stadium – Saturday June 18
Harry Styles Love On Tour 2020 tickets
Those that have purchased tickets for the 2020 UK Arena tour dates will receive a refund and an exclusive access presale to ensure priority access to the new dates at Glasgow Ibrox Stadium, Manchester Emirates Old Trafford and London Wembley Stadium.
Ticketholders are to be contacted by their ticket agent with details.
All existing tickets for rescheduled shows will remain valid and tickets for the new dates will go on general sale at 9am on Friday January 28 via LiveNation’s website.
