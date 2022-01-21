A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

ALEX JONES, 29, of Greenfield Place, Blaenavon, was ordered to pay £1,353 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and drink driving on December 7, 2021.

He was banned from driving for two years.

OLIVER GILBERT, 31, of Court Field Close, Monmouth, was ordered to pay £895 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he admitted failing to stop after an accident on the A466 whereby damage was done to property at Chepstow Racecourse on May 1, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

ADAM BALDWIN, 29, of Singleton Road, Splott, Cardiff, was ordered to pay £1,346 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after it was proved in his absence that he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence in Gwent on September 14, 2021.

KAYLEIGH JADE SMITH, 27, of Broadmead Park, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted sending a text message conveying a threatening message, an offence under the Malicious Communications Act, on June 6, 2021.

LAURENTIU SAMUEL BONESCU, 23, of St Stephen’s Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Cedar Road on June 29, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BRIAN AINSLEY COLLINS, 56, of Jubilee Way, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £313 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Cefn Road on June 29, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

GEMMA PAIGE HUGHES, 28, of Tillery Street, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on June 26, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

WAYNE MARSH, 35, of Troy Road, Llanhilleth, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A472 in Pontypool on June 29, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ALEX WILLIAM MATTHEWS, 27, of Pennant Street, Willowtown, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4046 on June 29, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PETAR PETROV, 26, of Liberty Grove, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SIMARJOT SINGH, 36, of Merchant Street, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £585 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Wellington Way, Rhymney, on July, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.