FOOTBALL legend and King of the Jungle Harry Redknapp is coming to Newport this summer for an exclusive event.
An Evening with Harry Redknapp will take place in the ICC Wales auditorium on Saturday, July 23.
Fans will get the chance to watch the TV favourite be interviewed on-stage by ITV presenter Ross Arnott.
After the interval, audience members get the opportunity to ask their own questions to the legendary manager, and some will meet the man himself for a photo.
Event organiser James Murden said: "Harry was such a hit in the jungle, the nation fell in love with his hilarious stories and anecdotes, he is even funnier on-stage.
"Whenever we've run these events elsewhere, they have totally sold out and I'm sure Newport's event will go the same way"
Tickets are on sale now at SouthWestLive.co.uk and start at £29.
