A GWENT road that was left crumbling away after being hit by storm Ciara nearly two years ago looks to be a step closer to reopening after rebuilding work began this week.

Glangrwyney Road, which connects Gilwern in Monmouthshire to the A40 near Crickhowell, was closed after it was left battered by a series of storms in early 2020, resulting in parts of the road surface collapsing.

Maintenance vehicles have been pictured at the site this week, although no official date has been given as to when the road will reopen to traffic.

Maintenance vehicles have been spotted at the entrance of the road.

Prior to its closure, the unclassified road was an important route for people in Gilwern – providing quick access to nearby Abergavenny and Crickhowell.

Despite its closure, the road was still accessible to pedestrians and became a local walking route through the lockdowns.

The road itself straddles the counties of Monmouthshire and Powys – and includes crossing the narrow Bailey bridge, over the River Usk.

A Monmouthshire County Council spokesperson said: “The rebuilding of Glangrwney Road in Gilwern started earlier this week. These works are funded by Welsh Government following the storm damage back in early 2020 and Alun Griffiths is the main contractor for the scheme, which is anticipated to be completed during April.

"At the same time Powys CC is arranging for repairs to the Bailey Bridge crossing the River Usk, which when completed, will allow this route to be re-opened to full traffic. The engineers at Monmouthshire County Council will be overseeing the works and will be working closely with the contractor to ensure that disruption is minimised.”

MCC cabinet member with responsibility for Highways, Cllr Jane Pratt said: “MCC appreciate the disruption that the closure of this road has had on residents and motorists since the January 2020 floods, however I am pleased that the works have now started and that Powys CC will soon be repairing the bridge in order that the road can be fully re-opened and allow people to get back to normal.”