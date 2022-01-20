THE RSPCA is appealing to members of the public to come forward with information about the identity of a man who was caught on video kicking a cat in Newport.

The unidentified man was caught on film, kicking the cat, which he had on a lead.

The incident was captured on a head camera by a cyclist on his way back from work on a quiet cycle path off the SDR in Newport, approaching City Bridge.

In the images the cat - described by the witness as a large Bengal-type breed with striped markings - is lying on the ground and is seen being kicked by the man, who is wearing a dark coloured hooded top and jeans.

The RSPCA is appealing for information about the incident which happened on Wednesday, January 12, at about 2.25pm.

RSPCA chief inspector for South Wales Elaine Spence, said: “The man who witnessed this distressing incident also said he heard meowing and the sound of a shoe or boot making contact with the cat.

“The witness said the man was deliberately kicking the cat and he was shocked at what he saw.

"We would urge anyone who has information about this incident to contact our inspectorate appeal line, in confidence, on 0300 123 8018.

The man is described as being around six feet tall, dark skinned and in his 30s.

There are no houses in the immediate area, so he would have had to walk some distance with the cat on the lead and may have been seen by other cyclists or walkers in the area at the time.

To report animal cruelty, visit rspca.org.uk/utilities/contactus/reportcruelty