A CASE of tuberculosis (TB) has been identified at Gwent school.

An individual at Blackwood Comprehensive School has been found to have contracted the infection. It is not known whether the individual is a pupil or member of staff.

Public Health Wales, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and Caerphilly County Borough Council are investigating the case.

Screening will be offered to all pupils and teachers who had contact with the individual.

It is believed that the individual unknowingly had the infection and attended the school’s premises, rather than contracting TB at school.

There has not been an outbreak declared.

Jane Wilkie, head teacher of Blackwood Comprehensive School said, “The health and wellbeing of the school community is paramount and we are working closely with Public Health Wales, Aneurin Bevan Health Board and the local authority on this matter. Robust plans are in place and all appropriate support, reassurance and guidance is being provided in response to the emerging situation.”

Locum consultant in health protection at Public Health Wales, Lika Nehaul, who also chairs the multi-agency incident management team, said: “Following established infection control procedures, we have identified individuals who may have had contact with the individual concerned, these individuals have been contacted and offered screening for TB which is easily treated with a course of antibiotics. Local GPs have been informed.

“This is a routine process, and if any other positive TB infections are identified as a result, appropriate treatment will be offered.

“TB is difficult to transmit. It requires close and prolonged contact with an infectious individual for a person to become infected. In this instance, and to limit the potential spread of infection, we are treating all pupils and teachers who may have had contact with the individual as close personal contacts.

“I would stress that the risk of infection with TB to the general public remains very low however, we encourage parents, pupils and staff members to be aware of the symptoms.”

What is TB?

TB is a bacterial infection that is spread through inhaling tiny droplets from coughs or sneezes of an infected person. It mainly affects the lungs but can also affect the abdomen glands, bones and nervous system. NHS Wales describes it as a serious condition that can be treated with the right antibiotics.

It is contagious if in prolonged close contact with someone with active TB. People can have latent TB which is where the body’s natural defences are able to contain the bacteria. People with latent TB will not have symptoms but are not infectious. However, latent TB can become active if the immune system weakens.

Children with TB or people with TB that is outside of the lungs are not infectious.

Symptoms of active TB include:

A persistent cough that lasts more than three weeks and brings up phlegm, which may be bloody;

Weight loss;

Night sweats;

High temperature (fever);

Tiredness and fatigue;

Loss of appetite;

Swellings in the neck.

Anyone associated with the school experiencing these symptoms or is concerned about their health should contact their GP or the Public Health Wales health protection team on 0300 00 300 32 between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday.

You can find out more about TB here: https://111.wales.nhs.uk/encyclopaedia/t/article/tuberculosis/