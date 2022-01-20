THE family of a man killed in a crash on the A40 in Monmouthshire earlier this week have paid tribute to a "loving husband and doting father".

Mat Rawlings, 49, from Box in Wiltshire, died following a single-vehicle crash on the A40 between Raglan and Abergavenny.

The incident occurred at 2pm on Monday, January 17 and involved a silver Mercedes E220 estate.

The road was closed for around 10 hours following the incident.

Paramedics attended and Mr Rawlings was confirmed to have died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

His family issued a statement saying: “Mat was a loving husband and doting father to two beautiful children.

“He was truly loved and will be sorely missed.

“We’re thankful for the messages of support at this time, but we would ask to be left alone to allow the family to grieve in private."

Gwent Police's appeal for witnesses continues and anyone with information about the collision is asked to get in touch.

"We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any motorists with dashcam footage that were using the A40 between 1.45pm and 2.15pm and between Abergavenny and Raglan to contact us," said the police in a statement.

"You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200018109, with any details."

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.