You can always guarantee that Aldi and Lidl will have a middle aisle full of bargains and things you never knew you needed.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys this week.

This week, the discount stores have got baby clothes, children's books and more to keep your child happy and make travelling around that little bit easier.

Here are all the highlights from Lidl and Aldi available to buy from Thursday, January 20 and Sunday, January 23...

Aldi Specialbuys

This week Aldi has a variety of baby items available in-store and online from Sunday, January 23.

Clevamama Baby Snuggle Nest - £29.99

This gives your little one a safe and relaxing environment while allowing you to stay close to your baby.

The luxuriously soft pod can be used for supervised resting, tummy-time, nappy-changing, playing and lots and lots of cuddles.

Buy from Aldi here.

Secret Garden Baby Sleepsuits 3 Pack - £6.99

Keep your little one cosy and comfortable with these Secret Garden Baby Sleepsuits by Lily & Dan.

Buy from Aldi here.

Baby Changing Backpack - £19.99

Make sure you have everything you need to change baby on-the-go.

This backpack comes in blue, grey and black and has a lot of spacious pockets for all your baby needs!

Buy from Aldi here.

Ickle Bubba Graphite Stomp V2 3-in-1 - £169.99

The 3-in-1 carrier can be easily switched from a carrycot, pushchair and car seat, meaning you can be prepared no matter where you go.

It comes in a stylish black and grey colour and with a two-year warranty.

Buy from Aldi here.

Aldi also has a range of children's books available to buy from 99p, which can be bought on the Aldi website here.

Middle of Lidl

This week Lidl has a number of baby items on offer and some essential household tools.

Lupilu Travel Cot - £24.99

This travel cot comes in an easy-carry bag and a video instructing how to fold it.

It comes with a three-year warranty and is recommended for newborn children and older.

Buy from Lidl in-store from Thursday, January 20.

Nania Kid’s Car Seat - £34.99

Featuring a removable cover with a Spiderman print, this car seat is great for kids aged three - 10.

Buy from Lidl in-store from Thursday, January 20.

Playtive Teepee Play Tent - £29.99

Create the perfect hideaway for your children with this play tent.

It is easy to set up and comes with a door and window, great for imaginative play.

Buy from Lidl in-store from Thursday, January 20.

Parkside 3-in-1 Multi Function Sander - £19.99

This sander comes with three settings: delta, random orbital and orbital sander.

It comes with a fully adjustable speed control and a three-metre power cable.

Buy from Lidl in-store from Sunday, January 23.

Black & Decker 18V 2-Speed Cordless Hammer Drill - £39.99

This drill delivers 21,000 blows per minute for fast and efficient drilling and has 11 different clutch positions which provide precision.

An LED worklight provides greater visibility when working in dark areas.

Buy from Lidl in-store from Sunday, January 23.