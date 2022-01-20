THE Queen reportedly refused an offer to waive restrictions to allow more than 30 mourners at Prince Philip’s funeral so that she could set an example to the nation.

When Britain’s longest-serving consort died on April, 9, 2021, Downing Street reached out to Buckingham Palace to offer a temporary easement of restrictions for his funeral, reports the Private Eye.

The country was in the midst of a lockdown roadmap with indoor mixing prohibited at the time.

The Queen is said to have decline the invitation on the grounds she sought to set a positive example.

The revelations could stir further anger amid reports of a lockdown-breaking double Downing Street party the night before Her Majesty laid the Duke of Edinburgh to rest.

With the nation in a period of national mourning, Downing Street staff allegedly drank and danced along to music until the early hours.

The Government’s own guidance at the time read: “You must not socialise indoors except with your household or support bubble. You can meet outdoors, including in gardens, in groups of six people or two households.”

However, an eye-witness told The Telegraph that around 30 people over both gatherings combined continued drinking and dancing well beyond midnight.

The second gathering that night took place in the NO.10 basement with limited ventilation as someone was sent to a local Co-op with a suitcase to stock up on more booze.

Piers Morgan slams Downing Street officials

This says everything about the Queen… and everything about those at Downing St. https://t.co/eEFBRwA3QP — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 19, 2022

The news sparked reaction from Piers Morgan who shared a tweet with his near eight million followers.

He said: “This says everything about the Queen… and everything about those at Downing St.”

It will cause further damage to Boris Johnson who is facing calls to resign over the ‘partygate’ scandal.

Mr Johnson is battling on after a senior Tory demanded “in the name of God, go” and a Conservative MP defected to Labour over allegations of rule-breaking parties in Downing Street.

Former Brexit secretary David Davis called for the Prime Minister’s resignation in a Commons intervention on Wednesday before later warning the party faces “dying a death of 1,000 cuts” if they do not act swiftly to oust him.

Minutes before Prime Minister’s Questions, Bury South MP Christian Wakeford dramatically switched sides, refusing to “defend the indefensible” over alleged breaches of Covid rules.

Seven Tory MPs have publicly called for Mr Johnson to go, far short of the 54 required to submit letters of no confidence to the backbench 1922 Committee.

The number would have been eight, but Mr Wakeford’s defection means the tally is unchanged.