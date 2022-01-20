SCUNTHORPE midfielder Hayden Hackney will miss Saturday's League Two clash with Newport County AFC after being banned for spitting at an Exeter player.
The 19-year-old, who is on loan with the Iron from Middlesbrough, has been slapped with a six-match suspension for the incident in the first half of the clash with the Grecians.
It was not seen by referee Craig Hicks at the time, but was picked up by video cameras and Hackney, who admitted the charge, was handed the automatic punishment.
An FA statement read: “Scunthorpe United FC’s Hayden Hackney has been suspended for six matches following a breach of FA Rule E1.1 that took place during their EFL League Two match against Exeter City FC on Saturday 15 January 2022.
“The midfielder’s behaviour during the 15th minute was not seen by the match officials at the time but it was caught on video.
“He subsequently admitted that it constitutes spitting at an opponent or any other person and accepted the automatic penalty.”
The suspension rules Hackney out of games against County, Bristol Rovers, Port Vale, Oldham, Walsall and Swindon.
The midfielder has been a firm fixture in the Scunthorpe side, racking up 21 appearances for the strugglers.
