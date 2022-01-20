GWENT Police are appealing for information to find a missing Newport teenager, last seen on Tuesday.
Marcus Williams, 16, was last seen on Tuesday 18 January in Newport city centre at around 6.30pm and officers are concerned for his welfare.
He is described as around 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build with blonde hair.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200019646.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
"Marcus is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that he is safe and well," the police said in a statement.
