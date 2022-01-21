GWENT Police are appealing for information following the theft of a trailer near Abergavenny.

The Ifor Williams galvanised metal-sided tipper trailer was stolen from a farm yard in Llantilio Pertholey, at around 1am on Friday, January 14.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are appealing to anyone who may have information or CCTV footage of the area at the time to get in contact.

You can do so by calling us on 101 quoting reference 2200014319, via email contact@gwent.police.uk or by sending a direct message on our Facebook or Twitter pages.