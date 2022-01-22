A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

KADE WREN, 18, of Crouch Close, Bettws, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to taking a scooter without the consent of the owner on October 31, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

PHEOBE RICE, 27, of Victoria Street, Abertillery, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she admitted two counts of assault by beating and criminal damage on April 24, 2021.

She was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £280 in costs, compensation and a surcharge.

CONNOR JORDAN WEBB, 20, of Clytha Square, Newport, was made the subject of a six-week electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am after he pleaded guilty to using racially aggravated threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and assaulting a police officer on June 12, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTIAN BYRNE, 38, of High Street, Blaina, was jailed for 16 weeks after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on Merthyr Road, Abergavenny, on July 14 and being in breach of a suspended sentence.

He was banned from driving for 27 months and ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

ANTHONY WILLIAM MORGAN WATKINS, 62, of Rockfield Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £604 in compensation, costs, compensation and a surcharge after he admitted fraud.

MARK LEWIS BARTLETT, 52, of Jamaica Circle, Coedkernew, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted assault by beating on July 25, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

GEORGE JACOBS, 27, of Coed Cae, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating on November 5, 2021.

He must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £720 in compensation, costs, fines and surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER SNOOK, 33, of Cwrt Bracty, Aberbeeg, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £404 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Glanffrwd Terrace, Ebbw Vale, on June 5, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.