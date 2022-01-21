FIRST Minister Mark Drakeford criticised the approach of the UK Government during the Omicron wave while defending his own policy.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, Mr Drakeford said that the policy in Wales was designed to keep people safe and the Welsh Government did not feel the need to "grab headlines".

Wales enacted stricter rules than in England during the Omicron wave and is relaxing the rules in a phased approach, as opposed to England which is removing the bulk of restrictions in one go.

Mr Drakeford said: "We have a different approach in Wales, one that does things step by step with the science.

"We're a government that doesn't need to grab headlines to distract from the difficulties that we would be in if we were in the same position as the government of England.

"I think the people of Wales have demonstrtated their support for that more cautious, more step by step approach because it has kept Wales safe and it's kept Wales open."

The UK Government has come under fire lately following revelations that Prime Minister Boris Johnson attended a garden party at Downing Street in May 2020 when lockdown rules were in place.

Since then, there have been multiple reports of workplace gatherings and more recent reports of MPs being blackmailed into not supporting a vote of no confidence in Mr Johnson.

When asked to clarify if the UK Government was simply trying to distract the public from their own issues by generating headlines, Mr Drakeford doubled down on his criticism.

BBC News presenter Naga Munchetty asked: "Are you saying that the UK Government has led towards more favourable headlines to save itself rather than follow the science?"

Mr Drakeford replied: "Absolutely, I don't think there's any doubt at all.

"The UK Government has long abandoned any sense that it is following the science.

"It is a government desperately enmired in difficulties of its own making and is forever on the lookout for headlines that will distract people's attention from the awful mess that it finds itself in."

However, Mr Drakeford refused to say if the UK Government had made the wrong decision in easing restriction in the way it has and insisted his job was to focus on Wales.

He highlighted that Wales has the lowest Covid rates in the UK and that they fell twice as fast in Wales as in England.

He also said that hospital rates are improving faster than in England and said that Wales has emerged from the Omicron wave in better shape because of the heavier restrictions.

Mr Drakeford also refused to comment on if people are less safe in England, but reiterated that the position in Wales is tronger than elsewhere.

The Welsh Government has come under criticism for enforcing stricter Covid rules, especially from the hospitality sector which had to deal with a return to table service, the rule of six and the nightclubs being shut.

Mr Drakeford said that there is a fund of £120 million to help industries affected by the Omicron wave and said that millions of pounds from this fund have already been paid out.

He said the payments will continue for the rest of this weeek and into next week as well.