A BURST water main in Lliswerry, Newport has closed Nash Road and one lane of the SDR.

Newport City Council announced the closure on Twitter at 7.42am this morning.

The stretch of road closed is between Coleg Gwent and a nearby Aldi, close to the SDR roundabout.

Welsh Water is on the scene and further update are expected soon.

Newport council gave an update soon after to say that one lane of the SDR near Nash Road has been closed because of the burst water main but the the route is still open.

However they advised that pedestrians and motorists avoid the area.

They also said that icy conditions were a hazard.

Newport Bus said that because of the closure they would be temporarily unable to serve Nash College and Lliswerry High terminus on their 42, 43 and 44 services.

However, they said that all other stops for these services would continue as normal.

Lliswerry High has asked that anyone not in school should not attempt to come to school.

They asked parents to tell children on their way to school to return home.

Children already at school will remain there for now.

There are exams today and anyone who is in school will sit them while arrangements will be made for those who cannot attend.

