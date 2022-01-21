NEWPORT RFC hope to be back with a bang when they return from a five-week lay-off with a knockout clash against Bridgend tomorrow.

The Black and Ambers topped the eastern group of the Premiership Cup with their reward a Spytty Park quarter-final against the Ravens (kick-off 2.30pm).

The teams met in Newport on December 11 to kick off a league campaign that is yet to really get going because of coronavirus outbreaks and then restrictions for supporters.

Ty Morris men last took to the field on December 18 when they battled for an excellent win at Aberavon, their 10th success from 12 games in a stop-start season.

The head coach knows that they can ill afford to be rusty when they host a Bridgend side that he expects to be a tougher nut to crack than last month.

“They will be a lot more competitive this time around and anything can happen in the cup,” said Morris.

“We are being positive about the break even though we were on a good run, the gap has allowed a lot of players to come back from injury and everyone is raring to go.

“There has been a competitive edge in training and we are really looking forward to Saturday and I’ve said to the boys that we are three games away from making history.”

Newport took the spoils 25-9 in the league meeting thanks to scores by Will Griffiths, Josh Skinner and Matt O’Brien but they missed out on a four-try bonus.

“We reviewed it and were disappointed that we left points out there,” said Morris, who has Cameron Lewis and Jack Brooks available in midfield after injury.

“Our maul and set piece won us that game rather than our ability in attack so we will have to be more accurate.”

Pontypool bid to keep the heat on leaders Bargoed when they return to action in the Championship.

Pooler haven’t played since December 8 and return to action with a home fixture against Glamorgan Wanderers.

Leighton Jones’ men are 18 points behind Bargoed, who have played three games more and entertain Narberth. The Bulls made it six wins from six when they beat Ystalyfera 26-3 last weekend.

Cross Keys return to Pandy Park to face Tata Steel while second-placed Bedwas, who have won five of six games, also have home advantage when they face Ystalyfera at Bridge Field.