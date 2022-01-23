A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JOHN DUNLOP, 32, of Belle Vue Close, Trevethin, Pontypool, was sentenced to a community order after he admitted drink driving with 73 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the Grange University Hospital, Llanfrechfa, Cwmbran, on November 30, 2021.

He was made the subject of a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, banned from driving for 42 months and ordered to pay £505 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GRACE GONDONGWE, 39, of George Street, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £1,990 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to failing to take all measures available to secure that a transfer of household waste was to an authorised person.

MORE NEWS: Thug broke man’s jaw in pub beer garden during victim’s 21st birthday party

KARL ANTHONY BROOME, 50, of Beaufort Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted using racially aggravated threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Monmouth Drive on June 25, 2021.

LANCE JOHN REES, 38, of Wainfelin Avenue, Wainfelin, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted handling stolen goods in Newport on July 21, 2021.

CARL HAMER, 46, of Pen Y Bryn, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating on May 12, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £207 in costs and a surcharge.

MEGAN AMPHLETT, 32, of Bishop Street, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £317 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on August 5, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

KYLE PINNEY, 31, of Roman Way, Caerleon, Newport, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a seat belt on Cardiff Road on June 28, 2021.

MARCUS LEE POWER, 36, of Church Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a seat belt on the A48 at Cleppa Park on June 10, 2021.

SYED TAQVI, 51, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a seat belt on June 16, 2021.