A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.
CHARLIE HAMER, 20, of Brook Rise, Oakdale, near Blackwood, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink driving with 59 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the B4251 on November 14, 2021.
He was ordered to pay £525 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
KIERAN GORDON JONES, 30, of Foundry Road, Abersychan, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on July 24, 2021.
He was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
PATRYK ZEBROWSKI, 26, of Westfield Avenue, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the M4 on June 30, 2021.
He was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
CRAIG HUW MORGAN, 33, of Jubilee Road, New Tredegar, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Factory Road, Bargoed, on July 1, 2021.
He was ordered to pay £525 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
DANIEL ELEY, 30, of Clos Dewi Sant, Pontrhydyrun, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Wainfelin Road, Pontypool, on February 13, 2021.
He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
AHMED FATAH, 21, of The Square, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile phone on Clarence Place, Newport, on March 27, 2021.
His driving record was endorsed with six points.
NATHAN ANDREW WATSON, 29, of South View Houses, Gelligaer, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £299 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile phone on Vivian Street, Abertillery, on March 31, 2021.
His driving record was endorsed with six points.
HANI YASSIN, 24, of Dolphin Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £179 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis on Lysaght Avenue on November 27, 2021.
