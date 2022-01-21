South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

Live: Updates from Ryan O'Connor murder trial

Menu

Newport Ryan O'Connor Gucci bag murder trial updates

By Elizabeth Birt

Last updated:

  • Ryan O'Connor died on June 10 in Alway.
  • Five defendants are on trial accused of his murder. They all deny murder and deny robbery of a Gucci bag Mr O'Connor had at the time.