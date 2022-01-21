CAPTAIN Matty Dolan and his fellow stalwart Robbie Willmott are set to give Newport County AFC welcome selection headaches for their League Two fixture at Scunthorpe United.
Defender Dolan missed the 2-0 defeat to Salford after testing positive for coronavirus and then was out of isolation too late to be considered for the 4-0 win over Harrogate Town.
Midfielder Willmott, one of the Exiles' players of the season so far, was not risked last weekend after suffering a knee niggle.
The duo are in contention for places at Glanford Park but may have to be patient if manager James Rowberry, himself back from Covid, chooses not to change a winning team.
On-loan Coventry centre-back Josh Pask made an accomplished debut alongside Mickey Demetriou against Harrogate while Scot Bennett was industrious when replacing Willmott at the base of a midfield diamond.
County will be forced into changing the matchday squad because Lewis Collins is out and his fellow forward Timmy Abraham is also doubt, both because of illness.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment