Live updates: Mark Drakeford to outline steps towards covid level zero

Live updates: Welsh Government press conference

By Ross Rondel

Last updated:

  • First Minister Mark Drakeford to address nation at 12.15pm today.
  • He is expected to outline the current covid situation here in Wales, after announcing a return to covid level zero restrictions for next Friday, January 28.
  • ​Changes to the rules today include:
  • - Crowds back in stadiums
  • - Outdoor hospitality ditches social distancing and 'rule of six'
  • - No limits to the number of people meeting outdoors