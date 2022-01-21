Live updates: Mark Drakeford to outline steps towards covid level zero

Live updates: Welsh Government press conference
- First Minister Mark Drakeford to address nation at 12.15pm today.
-
- He is expected to outline the current covid situation here in Wales, after announcing a return to covid level zero restrictions for next Friday, January 28.
-
- Changes to the rules today include:
- - Crowds back in stadiums
- - Outdoor hospitality ditches social distancing and 'rule of six'
- - No limits to the number of people meeting outdoors
