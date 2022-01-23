Here is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Johnny - three year old, male, Cocker Spaniel - is looking for a very experienced, adult only home with a very special adopter as he has some behavioural issues, which can be read about further at www.manytearsrescue.org/display_mtar_dog.php?id=31635



Petal - seven-year-old, female, Bichon Frise - a little darling who has come to us from a breeder. She is very sweet but very worried and will need another kind dog in her new home.

Rosa - eight-months-old, Female, Cockapoo. Rosa is only a puppy but is so scared of the world and the people in it, it's really quite heart breaking. She will need another dog in her new home to be her friend and an adult only home, with a kind and patient adopter.

Pomme De Terre - four-month-old, female, Pomeranian. She has come from a breeder. She is a little worried and will need another dog in her new home, but we don't think it will take her too long to settle in to her new home and turn into a bouncy and happy little pup.

Hamish - one-year-old, male, English Setter - in foster in Gloucestershire. Hamish has come to us from a breeder and very sadly he is completely blind. He is a very gentle boy who is so lovely, sweet and kind and really deserves to find his perfect home. He will need another dog in his new home.