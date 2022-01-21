NEWPORT County AFC manager James Rowberry says any more January transfer action will happen at the last minute and that he is comfortable with his squad if deals don’t come off.

The Exiles have made two signings in the window with defender Josh Pask arriving on loan from Coventry and former Cardiff City attacking midfielder James Waite signing on an 18-month contract from Cymru Premier side Penybont.

They have also retained the loan quartet of Ollie Cooper (Swansea), Finn Azaz (Aston Villa), Jake Cain (Liverpool) and Timmy Abraham (Fulham) after the recall options in the agreements passed.

County have let four players go with Ed Upson moving to League Two rivals Stevenage and his fellow midfielder Christopher Missilou released along with strikers Jermaine Hylton and Jordan Greenidge, who has signed for Weymouth of the National League.

Rowberry and sporting director Darren Kelly are still on the lookout for players that can add to their squad but, with lots of clubs reluctant to let individuals leave too early so that they can cover for coronavirus, they aren’t desperate.

SIGNING: Josh Pask will spend the second half of the season on loan at County

“If we do anything then it will be last minute because of the type of players that we are looking at,” said the manager.

“I am content with what we have got at the minute, I said at the beginning that the ideal number of signings would be three but that if it ended up being two then I am comfortable with what we have got.

“We have got a relatively large squad which we have trimmed, which I wanted to do. I am content at the minute, there might be one more but we will wait and see.”

County play Scunthorpe, Leyton Orient and Barrow before the window closes at 11pm on Monday, January 31. Injuries could yet force the Exiles to be more active.

“There are 10 days left in the window and we have got three games in that time, so a lot can happen,” said Rowberry.

County will still consider a loan arrival but that would mean leaving one of their temporary signings out of the matchday squad.

They already have Pask, Cooper, Azaz, Cain and Abraham on the roster and EFL rules dictate that only five loanees can be named in the 18.