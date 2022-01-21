THE latest stats from Public Health Wales show that Newport currently has the highest case rate in Wales.
The data shows that Newport has 106.7 new cases per 100,000 people - well above the Welsh average of 74.8.
The next closest in Wales is Swansea with a rate of 99.6.
In Gwent, only Torfaen has a lower case rate than the Welsh average with 58.5.
Despite the high case rate, Newport does not have the most amount of new cases in Gwent.
Caerphilly has 177 new cases, while Newport has 165.
Gwent has 537 new cases in total while Wales has a total of 2,427 new cases including residents outside of Wales.
There have been 11 more deaths in Wales, taking the toll to 6,763 since the pandemic began.
None of the new deaths occurred in Gwent.
Amount of new Covid cases in Wales by area
- Anglesey - 45
- Blaenau Gwent - 61
- Bridgend - 117
- Caerphilly - 177
- Cardiff - 285
- Carmarthenshire - 186
- Ceredigion - 26
- Conwy - 60
- Denbighshire - 50
- Flintshire - 79
- Gwynedd - 52
- Merthyr Tydfil - 35
- Monmouthshire - 79
- Neath Port Talbot - 138
- Newport - 165
- Pembrokeshire - 75
- Powys - 67
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 164
- Swansea - 246
- Torfaen - 55
- Vale of Glamorgan -85
- Wrexham - 103
- Unknown location - Seven
- Resident outside Wales – 70
