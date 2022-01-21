ADELE broke down in tears as she apologised to fans for having to reschedule her tour.

The global superstar shared an emotional clip on social media saying she was “really embarrassed” but a number of factors including Covid had made it “impossible”.

Adele, who now lives in Los Angeles, was set to begin a residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Hotel in Las Vegas.

Tearful Adele apologises to fans in emotional video

Adele posted the video with the caption: “All dates will be rescheduled. More info coming soon,” alongside a broken heart emoji.

She said: "Listen, I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready.

"We've tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid.

"Half my team, half my crew are hit by Covid, they still are and it's been impossible to finish the show and I can't give you what I have right now and I'm gutted.

"I'm sorry it's so last minute, we've been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and we've run out of time and I'm so upset and I'm really embarrassed.”

Wiping away tears she added: "I'm so sorry to everyone that's travelled again, I'm really really sorry.

"We're on it we're going to reschedule all of the dates and I'm going to finish the show and get it to where it needs to be for you.

"All dates will be rescheduled, more info coming soon."

Adele fans rush to support her after emotional apology

Fans of Adele rushed to support the sobbing star on social media.

One fans commented: “It’s ok. Life is hard right now. All over the place. For everyone. You bring sunshine. Be safe.”

“Wow I didn’t expect that I expect just a normal tweet with apologise but these days you rarely see people respect music like you. Thanks for all things u done,” added another.

A third replied: “This breaks my heart Adele and we will always support you. health of your crew, delivery delays, putting whole show together without the important people isn't in your hands.

“It's all teamwork and we can tell how devastated you're. please don't worry, everything will be fine.”