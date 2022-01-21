HUNGRY Brits will be able to get their hands on a free Greggs sausage roll this weekend.

1,000 pastries will be up for grabs at stores nationwide before 11am on Saturday, January 22, thanks to new consumer loyalty app Swapi.

Swapi wants to give Brits a much-needed pick-me-up and fight off the January blues with a free British breakfast staple.

How to get a free Greggs sausage roll this weekend

It is quick and easy to redeem your quintessential British favourite, and best of all, it's totally free!

Swapi is a new loyalty e-wallet available on all app stores with the promise of helping all consumers redeem expired loyalty points with their favourite retailers. Expired loyalty points can be swapped out for Swapi’s in-app currency ‘Swapi points’ which can be spent with hundreds of brands in the app’s marketplace.

To claim your Sausage Roll, simply download the Swapi app for either Apple or Android, where you will receive 250 points as a sign-up bonus. After signing up, access your voucher code via the ‘Greggs’ or ‘redeem’ section of the Swapi app.

1,000 free Greggs sausage rolls are available this weekend. (PA)

Enter your nearest Greggs (before 11am) and present the code to a member of the team. A Greggs Sausage Roll costs 200 Swapi points, so not only will you get a free breakfast you’ll also have some loyalty points left over to put towards your next purchase at one of Swapi’s 400+ affiliated brands.

The offer caters to both meat-eaters and vegetarian and vegan diets, with the classic sausage and Vegan Sausage Roll options included.

Greggs has over 2,000 shops nationwide, with the free promotion available at the majority of Greggs retailers not including franchise partners.

You can find your nearest branch on the Greggs website.

Greggs branches in Gwent: