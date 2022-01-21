Two Wales locations have been considered among the best wild swimming locations in the UK, according to the house building company David Wilson Homes (DWH).

DWH looked through the Wild Swimming website to find the best places to go for it.

They looked on the site for locations that had the most five star reviews as well as gathering additional data from TripAdvisor and National Trust for each location to discover the facilities in close proximity.

In total they listed ten of the best locations, which included two from Wales with The Wash Pool in Irfon, Powys and Watkin Path in Gwynedd.

The Wash Pool in Irfon, Powys

This location boasts a pleasant picnic spot and is a hidden gem in the Welsh countryside.

It holds a wide open pool where those in the know have made use of for some time.

The water is around a depth of two metres and you can enjoy a long swim upriver if the mood takes you.

Watkin Path in Gwynedd

The other Wales location on the list is Watkin Path which can be found in Gwynedd.

It encompasses an extended series of pools and falls nearby Snowdon, which have proved to be popular with walkers.

Described as an "overlooked" spot on the Wild Swimming website it has proved to be good for those who have sought it out.