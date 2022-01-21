A MAN has been charged with causing the death by dangerous driving of a “beautiful” grandmother on the M4 motorway two years ago.
Judith Reading, 73, from Rogerstone, Newport, died in Berkshire on Friday, July 17, 2020, at around 2pm, following a traffic collision.
Marc Harvey, 41, of Arun Road, Billingshurst, West Sussex, appeared before Reading Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.
He faces allegations of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury to John Reading by dangerous driving.
MORE NEWS: Drugs gang boss who fled to Spain and his 'salesman' jailed
The defendant was granted unconditional bail to appear before at Reading Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on February 8.
Mrs Reading died after a collision between junction 13 at Newbury and junction 12 at Reading, eastbound.
Judith's loss is tragic and devastating
Following her death, Mrs Reading family released a moving tribute to her.
It read: “Wife of John and the love of his life. Exceptional mother and grandmother.
“Judith’s happiest moments were spent with her three daughters and her seven grandchildren.
“Judith was beautiful and stylish, with boundless dedication and devotion to her family, sharing fun and endless energy with the people around her.
“For these reasons, and so many more, she will be missed.
“Judith committed her entire working life to Marks & Spencer, which she loved.
“She enjoyed travelling the world and in recent years assisted John with his beekeeping.
"Judith's loss is tragic and devastating. She is irreplaceable.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.